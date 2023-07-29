 Unknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

Unknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

Following the call, the train was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night, the Railways said. However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Panic gripped passengers of the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express after a call was received that there is a bomb on the train. | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Panic gripped passengers of the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express after a call was received that there is a bomb on the train. Following the call, the train was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night, the Railways said.

However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call. According to Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar, the train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9.35 pm on Friday at platform number 4. Following the bomb threat, RPF and GRP reached the station along with the fire brigade and ambulance. The bomb squad and sniffer dogs were arranged from Rohtak and after thorough search, train left for its destination at 2 am. 

Read Also
Pune News: ATS Report On 2 Terror Suspects Reveals Bomb Tests In Jungles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

Unknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

'Not Going To Raise Political Issues, But To Understand Plight Of People': Opposition Leaders On...

'Not Going To Raise Political Issues, But To Understand Plight Of People': Opposition Leaders On...

Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals...

Jharkhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Moharram Procession In Bokaro; Visuals...

Naval Ship INS Khanjar Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded 130 Miles From Tamil Nadu Coast In Bay Of...

Naval Ship INS Khanjar Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded 130 Miles From Tamil Nadu Coast In Bay Of...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will...