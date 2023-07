Unknown Person Makes Hoax Call, Claims Bomb In Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

Panic gripped passengers of the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express after a call was received that there is a bomb on the train. | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Panic gripped passengers of the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express after a call was received that there is a bomb on the train. Following the call, the train was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night, the Railways said.

However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call. According to Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar, the train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9.35 pm on Friday at platform number 4. Following the bomb threat, RPF and GRP reached the station along with the fire brigade and ambulance. The bomb squad and sniffer dogs were arranged from Rohtak and after thorough search, train left for its destination at 2 am.

