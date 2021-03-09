'United, vibrant and strong under their leadership': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bats for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is "united" and "vibrant" under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.

Gehlot's statement appears to have been triggered by the cover story and an editorial in a news magazine, which argued that the Gandhis are now "isolated".

The CM said some people have a "misconception" that the family has been isolated in public life, he said.