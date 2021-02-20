Union Minister Smriti Irani to buy land in Amethi to fulfill her pre-poll promise

Lucknow: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi to snatch Congress citadel Amethi from the Gandhi family, is buying a big piece of land in her parliamentary constituency to build a house.

The Union minister had promised people of Amethi that if she wins from here then they need not to take trouble of coming to Delhi searching for her as she will have her own house in Amethi.

To fulfill her pre-poll promise, Irani has seleted a piece of land measuring 11 biswa (14,850 sq ft) near Gauriganj. She is arriving in Amethi on Monday to get the registry of the land done.

Irani has rented a house on Jamo Road in Amethi where she stayed during her campaign in 2019. “Whenever she is here, she stays in that rented house which is also her camp office,” says her representative Vijay Gupta.

Gupta claimed that she had asked us to select a land where she can construct a house in her constituency to spend more time with people in attending their problems. She was sent a few proposals and she has selected the one near Gauriganj. Once the paperwork is done, a palatial house will be constructed on the piece of land she is buying.