Union Minister slams Kerala govt over silence after details of PM Modi’s security arrangements leaked on WhatsApp

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday attacked the Kerala government over the silence maintained by them after details of security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi got leaked.

Info leaked in media, WhatsApp group

Showing concern over the security arrangements, he said, "It is surprising that the details of the security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the prime minister got leaked in the media and Whatsapp group of thousands of people. But the most surprising thing is the silence being maintained by the government. In fact, within 24 hours the person responsible for that should have been identified but no action is being taken."

"It shows that in the home ministry of the government of Kerala, there is no one to take that call. It continues to be a place where it is leaderless," he further added.

Union Minister on Tirur station in Malappuram district excluded from Vande Bharat stoppage

Regarding the allegations that Tirur station in Malappuram district was excluded from Vande Bharat stoppage, the minister said that railway stop is not decided by the political considerations under Narendra Modiji, it is considered on the basis of technicality and on the basis of various other aspects.

After the stops of the Vande Bharat express train were declared by the railway, there is demand for stops in Tirur of Vande Bharat express train. Ponnani MLA E T Muhammad Basheer has come forward with his displeasure over excluding Tirur. Minister also said that they don't consider the meeting with religious heads as a political one. They may likely discuss developmental aspects.

"I don't understand it has been cancelled what does it mean? Did the railway announce any stoppage earlier? Railway has for the first time announced the stoppage. So railway stop is not decided by political considerations under Narendra Modiji, it is considered on the basis of technicality and on the basis of various other aspects that have to be considered. There is no politics in development," the minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)

