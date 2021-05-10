Union Minister Santosh Gangwar complains about COVID-19 situation in Bareilly, tells UP CM officials don't take calls

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about COVID-19 management in Bareilly and flagged a series of concerns.

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has complained to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about delays in admission of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, black marketing of medical equipment such as ventilators, and key health officials in his Lok Sabha constituency Bareilly, not responding to phone calls.

In a letter to the CM Yogi Adityanath of the BJP-run state, the Union Labour minister has also complained about the "big shortage" of empty oxygen cylinders and the high prices of medical equipment in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The letter was handed over to Adityanath during his visit to Bareilly on Saturday.

"There are cases in which the patient despite taking a referral and going to the government hospital is asked to go back to the district hospital and get the referral done again," the Union minister said.