Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad demands CBI probe into the charges levelled by Parambir Singh against Anil Deshmukh

Prasad pointed out that Sachin Vaze, who was suspended on orders of the High Court, was reinstated last year. ‘‘Who influenced the Home Department to reinstate Vaze? Was it Sharad Parwad, the chief minister or the Home Minister,’’ Prasad wondered and regretted that a junior police officer was patronised by all senior leaders of Maha Aghadi.

Referring to the charge of Parambir Singh that the State home minister had assigned Vaze a monthly target to collect Rs 100 crores from bars and restaurants, Union law minister said, "Maharashtra is a prosperous state. If Rs 100 crores is the target of extortion in one city by one department, one can imagine the target of other departments for the entire state".

He also criticised Parambir Singh for his assertion that he had even briefed NCP leader Sharad Pawar about the extortion racket being operated by home minister through Sachin Waze and said, "In what capacity did the police commissioner meet Sharad Pawar, who is not part of the government?"