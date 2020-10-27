Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

A day after meeting several party leaders for the induction of actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Ghosh who has been named as the vice president of women's wing, was not the only person to attend the meet. Several other people had also joined the RPI (A) in Athawale's presence on Monday.

While photos from the event had shown most people wearing masks, there was not much by way of social distancing. At the same time, it must be mentioned that for many, including Athawale, the photos indicate that the mask had at times been perched below the nose on only across the chin.