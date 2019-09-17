Union Minister R K Singh to visit Kashmir to review development work in power sector

New Delhi: Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh will visit Kashmir tomorrow to review different development projects in the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370, this will be the first visit of R K Singh to Kashmir.

Singh in an exclusive interview to ANI said that NHPC will provide jobs to 150 local skilled people. Powergrid Corporation is going for campus selection from different technical institution in Valley. Powergrid Corporation also takes up school smart learning programme.

"From this year, people in Kashmir will not face a power crisis in the winter season. The ministry is working towards providing 24x7 power supply to the Valley.

Secretary of power and Jammu and Kashmir administration will call a meeting of all contractors and ensure that works under various central government scheme progresses fast and are completed within the given timeline.

The government of India is spending more than 300 crores to provide uninterrupted power supply during the winter season in Valley," he told ANI.

He further said that the Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification corporation will spend 20 crores on skill development in Kashmir.

The minister also said that 100 MW rooftop solar plant in Ladakh region and Leh district will be lighting with green energy.

Singh has given instructions to officials that a comprehensive power plan should be prepared within a time frame so that entire J-K and Ladakh doesn't suffer power shortage.

After the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, 10 central government ministeries have made massive and speedy development plans for J-K and Ladakh. The power ministry is one of those 10 central ministries which has made mega development plan for entire region.