Union Minister Prahlad Joshi asks Farooq Abdullah to settle in Pakistan; check out former Jammu & Kashmir CM's reply

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah over his comment after the terrorist attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Three police personnel were killed and 11 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Following the terrorist attack, the National Conference chief had asked the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan like they do so with China.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah had said "Friends can be changed, but not neighbours. So we cannot wait for talks till the last bullet is fired. Both countries have to come forward for talks. It is good for both India and Pakistan and we can avoid the damage."

After his comment, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi slammed Abdullah and asked him to settle in Pakistan.

"He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there," Joshi told news agency ANI.

Reacting to Joshi's "settle in Pakistan" comment, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "I think he should go there."

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:36 PM IST