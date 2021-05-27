Union Minister Nitin Gadkari turns 64, leaders from across country extend birthday wishes

The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, turned 64 today.
On this occasion, Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh extended warm birthday wishes to Gadkar.
He wrote on Twitter, "Warm wishes to my friend & senior Minister, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji on his birthday. He is doing amazing work in his ministry by building Highways at a remarkable pace and contributing towards India’s progress. May he be blessed with a long & healthy life in service to the nation."
BJP leader and Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also wished that Gadkari on his birthday. He tweeted, "A warm birthday greetings to senior BJP leader, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. I pray for his good health and long life so that he continues to transform the roads and strength the small & medium scale Industries of India."
Leaders across various political parties in the country wished Gadkari and extended warm wishes to him on his birthday and prayed for his health and wellbeing. They also appreciated his leadership and efforts for the country.
Here are some of the tweets. Have a look.
