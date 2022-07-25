Union Minister Nitin Gadkari often feels like 'quitting politics'; here's why

Union Minister and tall BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says he often feels like "quitting politics". Gadkari, who has been one of the senior political leaders, has come a long way. He has been one of the most crucial ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

According to NDTV report, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister was speaking at a function in Maharashtra's Nagpur, his home base, on Saturday.

"A lot of times I wonder whether I should give up politics. There is more to life than politics," Mr Gadkari said at a function to honour social worker Girish Gandhi, who is known to have political links across the spectrum.

"Today what we are seeing is 100 per cent about coming to power. Politics is a true instrument of socio-economic reform, and that is why, today's politicians must work for the development of education, arts etc in society," said the minister.

"We must understand what the word politics means. Is it for the welfare of the society, the country or about being in government," he questioned.

On Sunday, the minister inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur on Sunday.

Gadkari said, "This highway section, which is replete with various features like greenfield bypass, big bridge, railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, bus shelter on both sides, will eliminate the traffic problem in the area and will prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens." The Minister also informed the four-laning of the Savner - Dhapewada - Goundakhairi section will provide better connectivity to the pilgrims to the famous Ganesha Temple at Adasa and the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Dhapewada in the area.

He said the new 4-lane bridge over the Chandrabhaga river will relieve traffic jams in Dhapewada and make travel safer. It will facilitate the access of agricultural and local products of the region to larger markets, he added.