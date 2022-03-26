Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defends rise in fuel prices

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has strongly justified the hike in petrol and diesel prices, thrice in the last four days. He said that the oil prices had gone up in the international market owing to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which was beyond the Indian government's control.

"In India, 80 per cent of the oil is imported. Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the oil prices have spiralled up within international markets and we cannot do anything about that," he said when asked about the high petrol and diesel prices and how the government was planning to tackle the issue.

The minister said that he has been making a pitch for making India self-reliant since 2004, "with which, we need to make our own fuel," while laying stress on the need for developing.

‘’Total petroleum imports in our country are at present Rs 8 lakh crore, which is expected to become Rs 25 lakh crore in next 5 years. Now, importing Rs 25 lakh crore of petroleum products will create an economic difficulty. Moreover, new problems will arise due to the influx of fossil fuels at such a high magnitude,” he said. The Minister hence pitched for use of ethanol and green fuels, citing the need to adopt import-substituting, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous solutions.

"India will soon have a Rs 40,000 crore ethanol, methanol and bio-ethanol production economy, reducing our dependence on petroleum imports," he said.

According to Gadkari, leading car and two-wheeler manufacturers in India are working on developing products with flex-fuel engines which will be launched in the coming months.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:47 PM IST