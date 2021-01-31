Union Minister Narendra Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's 'misinformed' claims on farm laws, says NCP chief backed same reforms earlier

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday reacted to the statements on farmers' protests made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar a day ago. In reacting to Pawar's claims, the union minister said that the NCP chief appears to have had "expertise" on the issue, so it was a bit "dismaying" to see his "ignorance and misinformation"-laden tweets on the agricultural reforms.

In a series of tweets, Tomar 'fact-checked' the claims made by Sharad Pawar, and provided the 'correct' interpretations of the agri laws, as put forward by the Government of India. The minister pointed out that Pawar had himself been in favour of similar agricultural reforms earlier and had worked for the same.

He hoped that the NCP chief would change his stance in light of "the right facts".