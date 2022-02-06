Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers 'chadar' at shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on behalf of PM Modi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday offered a 'chadar' at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the 810th annual Urs and read out the Prime Minister's message of tolerance and harmony.

Naqvi read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, "Unity in diversity is the identity of India. Harmonious co-existence of different religions, sects and beliefs in the country is our speciality. For strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of the country in different periods, the saints, mahatmas, Pirs and Fakirs have played an important role. In this respect, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's name is taken with full respect and reverence, who spread the message of love and harmony in the society."

Naqvi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Sufis, sacraments of saints and resolve for inclusive empowerment of the society is the ideologue to make India a Vishwa Guru."

Naqvi presented a "chadar" on behalf of Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the 810th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Dargah Ajmer Sharif here today and read out his message to the people of all sections of the society present in large numbers.

PM Modi in his message said, "Congratulations and warm wishes to his followers across the world on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Sending 'Chadar' in Ajmer Sharif on the occasion of Urs of the great Sufi saint who spread the message of humanity across the world. I pay tribute to him."

In his message, the Prime Minister added, "Generations will continue to be inspired by the ideas and thoughts of Garib Nawaz. An example of harmony and brotherhood, this festival of Urs will further strengthen the faith and belief of the devotees. With this belief of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the annual Urs, I wish the nation, happiness and prosperity from the Dargah of Ajmer Sharif."

The "chadar", sent by the Prime Minister, was welcomed with full respect by the Anjuman Committee of the Dargah and presented in the 'Darbar' of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said, "Today the world is looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the icon of world peace with hope and confidence. This is the result of the blessings of the Sufi saints."

Naqvi said that the life of Khwaja Garib Nawaz inspires us to further strengthen the power of social harmony and unity so that we can defeat the negative forces that create conflict and dissociation. The teaching of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is an "effective resolution of world peace" and a meaningful message of Hindustani Sanskar-Sankalp-Sanskriti.

The Urs festival is an annual festival held at Ajmer which commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad during the Urs.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:48 PM IST