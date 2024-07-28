Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Hospitalised After Nose Bleeds During Live Press Conference; VIDEO Surfaces | X | ANI

Bengaluru, July 28: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy was taken to hospital after his nose started bleeding while he was attending a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kumarswamy was seen trying to block his nostrils with a piece of cloth. His shirt was drenched in blood when he was at the press conference.

A meeting of BJP-JDS leaders under the leadership of state BJP President BY Vijayendra, Kumarswamy and state leader of opposition R Ashoka was held. After the meeting, Vijayendra said that the leaders met to discuss the reason behind the corruption taking place in Karnataka including Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

"All the senior leaders from BJP, as well as JD(S), met and discussed in detail about the way corruption is taking place in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. In the ST Development Corporation scam the money for the welfare of the scheduled tribe community has been looted by the Congress government, MUDA scam and many other scams which are taking place in Karnataka," he said. He further said that the BJP and JDS will take out a 'Padyatra' on August 3.

"Both parties have decided to take out 'Padyatra' from August 3. BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy will participate in the Yatra. It is a seven-day yatra which will start on August 3 and conclude on August 10. National leaders of the BJP will also be present on 10th August. If the government will try to stop our 'Padyatra' we will not stop," the BJP leader added.

Karnataka LoP R Ashoka said, "We will start a 'Padyatra' against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The money for the welfare of the scheduled tribe community has been looted by the Congress government. This is a big scandal in Karnataka and CM Siddaramaiah is involved in all these scams. National leaders of BJP and JD(S) will participate in this 'Padyatra'."

Earlier, Karnataka's Deputy Minister DK Shivkumar said on Friday, in a press conference at the KPCC office, that the BJP government was trying to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Siddaramiah by planning a padayatra to protest against the MUDA irregularities.

Addressing the press conference, Shivakumar said, "It was the Congress that introduced padayatras in India. Padayatra is our product. Now, the BJP is planning a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru against the alleged Muda scam to bring disrespect to CM Siddaramaiah and destabilise the Congress government in the state."

Further, he added, " BJP is the master of scams and they are digging their own grave in this case. Karnataka is the biggest state the Congress party is in power in and hence they are trying to bring it down at any cost. Let them do what they want, we will respond to it appropriately."

"The state government was investigating the Valmiki Corporation case, but the BJP has sent its own agencies to investigate and create unnecessary trouble. Let them fight it out legally rather than trying to garner publicity and target people," he added.

Further, he said, "They are trying a similar trick by ratcheting up Muda case. The BJP and JDS know that they are losing ground in the State and hence have joined hands to carry out a padayatra. We will expose them in this case by releasing a list of sites illegally allotted during their tenure."

"The Muda had taken over land belonging to the Chief minister without issuing any notification. Later, it allotted sites as compensation for that land. The bylaws allow allotment of sites if land is acquired without any notification. The Chief Minister's family has not asked for sites in specific locality but accepted whatever was allotted by the Muda. These sites were allotted during the previous government," he added.