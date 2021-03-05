Union Minister Giriraj Singh receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Bihar

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Several other union ministers and politicians have also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

The previous two phases were started with the vaccination of around three crore of healthcare and frontline workers in India.

(With inputs from Agencies)