Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams TMC govt, says 'West Bengal achieved just 19% of target coverage of Jal Jeevan Mission'

Kolkata: The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday chaired a regional conference of six states at Kolkata to review the progress made under Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin by the participating states including Andaman and Nicobar island, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and West Bengal.

Officers from the participating states also shared their concerns while implementing ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and ‘Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin programme.

While inaugurating the programme, the Jal Shakti Minister said, “When Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Prime Minister on August 15, 2019, only 17 per cent rural households had access to tap water connection. Despite disruptions and lockdowns in the last 2 and a half years, we have managed to provide more than 5.91 crore tap water connections and 47.39 per cent of households in villages are benefitting from clean drinking water. There is no dearth of funds for implementation of two flagship programmes of the government, as for the year 2022-23, rupees 14,449 crore has been allocated as Central grant to the six participating states for ensuring 100 per cent tap water connectivity.”

“Har Ghar Jal should be a society driven and not engineer-driven programme. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The nation takes pride by saying that all districts in India declared themselves open defecation free (ODF) on October 2, 2019, much ahead of the target deadline set under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6,” said Shekhawat.

He further urged the states which are on the banks of river Ganga to ensure that not a single drop of untreated water flows into river Ganga.

“If required, funds from various schemes may be dovetailed for carrying out SLWM activities in these villages,” added the Jal Shakti minister.

Meanwhile, criticising the Trinamool Congress govt, Shekhawat said West Bengal has managed to achieve only 19 per cent of the target coverage of the Jal Jeevan Mission, and threatened that the Centre will stop releasing funds under the scheme if the states make any attempt to change the name of the programme.

The reason behind the poor performance of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is lack of commitment to supply clean water to people rather than politics, Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat said, "The West Bengal government has achieved just 19 per cent of the target coverage, while the national average is 48 per cent." He alleged that the West Bengal government was unable to utilize the fund allocated to it. "The West Bengal government has utilised only Rs 1060 crore out of Rs 2160 crore allocated to it in the current fiscal. In the previous years also, the state has not been unable to utilise funds. It is not proper to say that the Centre does not provide funds," Shekhawat said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:20 PM IST