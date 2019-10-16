Union minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey gets a taste of Dengue wrath

Patna: Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey on Tuesday faced the ire of an activist of a regional party outside Patna Medical College Hospital's dengue ward where the minister had gone to meet the indoor patients of dengue following fortnight-long water logging.

Chaubey who had earlier quoted Tulsidas to claim "those neglecting the sufferings of the people will go to hell", was hit by an ink bottle thrown by an activisit of Jan Adhikar party, Nishant Jha, who claimed he lost one of his relatives due to dengue at PMCH recently.

He claimed this was the way to express dis-satisfaction over the working of the government and neglect of health problems. The union minister's jacket and window screen of the vehicle received ink marks.

The youth managed to escape. Earlier, Chaubey visited the special dengue ward of PMCH and asked the hospital superingendent, Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad to provide extra care to the patients.

Dengue outbreak claimed the life of a 7-year-old child Abhinav Kumar, son of a police conbstable, Manish Jha who was admitted tp a private hospital here.

BJP MLA from Digha in western Patna Sanjeev Chaurasia and son of the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad are also admitted to a hospital here with dengue.

City SP of Patna Vinay Tiwari is also one of the 1,135 dengue patients in the state capital, which remained water-logged for over two weeks. In the Patna Police lines, 30 police officers and jawans are down with denue, according to official reports.