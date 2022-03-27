Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches 'TEJAS' skilling project at Dubai Expo

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who is in Dubai to participate in the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Sunday launched TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills), a Skill India International project to train overseas Indians.

The project is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians. TEJAS is aimed at creating pathways to enable the Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Addressing the audience at the launch, the Minister said India has a youthful population and the youth are the largest stakeholder in both nation-building and image building.

He said that the country's focus is to skill the population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce from India. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a strong partnership between India and the UAE. Tejas aims at creating a 10,000 strong Indian workforce in UAE during the initial phase.

Thakur also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from the film and entertainment space in India and the UAE. He invited UAE for collaboration in the AVGC sector and said if there is a need changes in policy can be also be implemented.

Further, he met prominent Indian film personalities like Kabir Khan and Priyadarshan in a discussion also attended by Film Commissioner of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission Hans Fraikin.

The Minister highlighted that India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller and this proves the media prowess of India and said that Media and Entertainment sector has the potential to take India to the world.

"Our post-production capabilities and talent are now at par with the world," he stated.

The Minister also invited the attention of those present to the huge potential archive sector in India. Thakur embarked on a visit to the India Pavillion at Dubai Expo where he also held a discussion with the Minister of State for International Cooperation in the Government of UAE, Reem Al Hashimi.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Expo, the Minister was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Indian expatriates outside the majestic Indian Pavilion. During the later part of the day, Thakur also visited the country pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Italy at the Dubai Expo.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST