Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrives in Dubai to participate in 'Media & Entertainment Fortnight' at India Pavilion

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur arrived in Dubai on Saturday to participate in Media & Entertainment Fortnight at India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

The Union Minister is on a three-day visit to the from March 26 to 28 where he will meet with the ministers and world leaders during the even "Celebrating and Taking Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Global" on Sunday.

"On Sunday 27th March, 2022, Union Minister @ianuragthakur will visit India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo to participate in the event 'Celebrating and Taking Indian Media & Entertainment Industry Global' and will also meet ministers and industry leaders during the visit," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) India tweeted.

"Eminent film personality Ranveer Singh is likely to join the Minister during the visit. Union Minister will interact with many leaders of the sector during his visit to the Pavilion," the PIB said in another tweet.

During his visit the Union Minister is also set to meet Jamal Al-Sharif, Executive Board Member at Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Development Authority at the Expo on 28th of March. The Minister is likely to meet a range of people to promote India’s interests in the sector.

The Indian government had said that Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

(with ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:07 PM IST