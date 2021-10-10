Union Minister Amit Shah hails PM Narendra Modi's style of governance, says 'he is the most democratic leader I know'

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him as one of the most democratic leaders. During an interview with public broadcaster Sansad TV, Amit Shah was responding to a question about PM Modi's perception as a 'dictator.'

“I have had the opportunity to work with Modi ji both in the Opposition as well as in the government. I have never met a listener like him. Whatever issue a meeting may be about, Modi ji speaks as little as required and listens to everyone patiently. He considers the value of the person’s opinion, and not the person’s importance or lack thereof, and then takes a decision. So there’s no truth to the charges that he is dictatorial,” said Amit Shah.

Shah hailed his style of governance and panned the Opposition for trying to tarnish the head of government’s image with baseless allegations as PM Modi completes 20 years in public service.

Further Mr Shah explaining about Modi's way of running the cabinet said that he runs it in a most democratic manner. "What is discussed in a forum cannot be leaked to the public domain, so there is a wrong perception that he makes all decisions but that is not so. He discusses the matter, listens to everyone, and evaluates the pros and cons. The final decision rests with him, of course, because he is the prime minister," said Shah.

In the years since Centre came into the power of BJP under Narendra Modi, several Opposition leaders have dubbed the prime minister a dictator over executive decisions on a whole host of issues, from demonetization, abrogation of Article 370, to the farmers' protests.

Shah clarified that while PM Modi does take some risks, he does not impose his will while making important decisions related to policy and governance.

“PM Modi works with the aim of ‘India First’. He has said many times in the past that we have come to power to change the country, and not just to run a government. Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas is our goal,” stated the Union Minister.

PM Modi came along and altered this style of politics, which led to attacks on his character by rival parties, he claimed.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:45 PM IST