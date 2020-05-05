Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announces exam dates for JEE Main and NEET 2020

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced exams dates for JEE Main and NEET. As per the announcement, JEE Main 2020 would be now conducted from July 18 to July 23. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination would be conducted in the month of August.
