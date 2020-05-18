Union Home Secretary writes to states, UTs to ensure compliance of new guidelines for extended lockdown

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs), asking them to ensure compliance of new guidelines issued for the extended lockdown till May 31 and also reiterated not to dilute the guidelines.

"I would urge you to ensure compliance of the new guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation. Further guidelines issued by the MHA and consequent orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for the convenience of people," Bhalla said on Sunday.

He also reiterated that "states and UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by the MHA." "States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," Bhalla said.