Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair 29th meeting of Northern Zonal Council

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here on September 20, it was announced on Wednesday.

The meeting of the Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Haryana Chief Minister is the Vice Chairman and the host.

The Chief Ministers from the member states along with two ministers each, the Chandigarh Administrators, Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the state and the Central government will be attending the meet.

The meeting of the Northern Zonal Council was last held in Chandigarh on May 12, 2017.

The zonal councils discuss broad range of issues, including boundary related disputes, security, infrastructure related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power and matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing and education.