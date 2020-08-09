Has Amit Shah tested coronavirus negative? Manoj Tiwari deletes tweet, MHA says wait

On Sunday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to Twitter to announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for coronavirus. But, within minutes deleted the tweet. Turns out, the information was not accurate.
A MHA official told news agency ANI that COVID-19 test of Amit Shah has not been conducted so far.
Another MHA official told a journalist that "please do not run news based on unconfirmed sources, when a test is done, it will be informed."
Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta hospital.
Shah had tweeted saying: "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors."
The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. As soon as the news of Shah testing positive came out, wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from different quarters.