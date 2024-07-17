Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slated To Visit Jharkhand On July 20, Agenda Includes BJP Executive Committee Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | File pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Ranchi on July 20 to strategise for the upcoming assembly elections.

During his visit, Amit Shah will not only address the extended meeting of the Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive committee but will also plan for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The BJP executive committee meeting, scheduled to be held at Prabhat Tara Ground around 1 PM, will see the participation of over 25,000 office bearers from the block to the state level.

About The Extended Executive Committee Of Jharkhand

The extended executive committee of Jharkhand includes all office bearers from the 260 blocks and 27 districts of the state, along with morchas, organizations, and state-level officials. Through this meeting on July 20, the BJP plans to showcase its strong organizational structure in the state. The Home Minister's visit will reinforce the party's commitment to fighting the assembly elections unitedly.

In preparation for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, newly appointed election in-charge, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and co-in-charge, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have been visiting Jharkhand almost every week. They are touring different areas and engaging with leaders and workers at various levels.

'In Jharkhand, Conditions Are Fit For Corruption,' Says Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Earlier on Tuesday, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that in Jharkhand, conditions are fit for corruption and there is no will in the government to bring in investments and develop the state.

Read Also Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of 'Humilating' Judiciary

"Why do investments do not come in Jharkhand? This is because there are conditions here fit to fuel corruption and there is no will for development or investment," Thakur said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Hamirpur MP said that though it has been two decades since Jharkhand was formed, it has not been able to reach new heights of development as it was expected.

"I would like to offer my tributes to the land of Birsa Munda. The dream to make Jharkhand a separate state was fulfilled by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It has been more than two decades. There was an opportunity to take Jharkhand to great heights. But due to some reason, if we look at the last five years, the promises made before coming to power were not fulfilled by them. The way Jharkhand could have been developed was not done," Thakur said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won eight seats, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won three seats, the Congress won two and the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP) won one seat.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, BJP won 25, Congress 16, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha three, the AJSUP two and two seats were won by Independents.