Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Darjeeling in September

Kolkata: At a time when BJP is asking for separate statehood of North Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to visit North Bengal in September, according to BJP sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Darjeeling in September.

“Amit Shah is likely to visit Darjeeling in September and will meet with all the BJP North Bengal MPs and MLAs to discuss problems faced by people of North Bengal,” said BJP sources.

According to political observers, there will be a slugfest again between TMC and BJP over the North Bengal issue.

It can be recalled on June 16, citing poor infrastructure, BJP Alipurduar MP John Barla demanded separate statehood of North Bengal and said after the pandemic is over he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this issue.

Political slugfest between TMC and BJP started as TMC cried foul stating that BJP is playing ‘divisive politics’.

Couple of weeks back even BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the claim of Barla is ‘legal’.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:54 PM IST