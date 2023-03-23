 Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting max cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting max cases

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting max cases

The states where maximum number of cases are being reported are - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting max cases | ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that around 1% of the global cases were being reported in India as of now. Active cases stand at 7,600 right now whereas 966 cases are being reported on a daily basis, on average. In the 2nd week of February, 108 daily cases were being reported on average, it has now increased to 966.

The states where maximum number of cases are being reported are - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Bhushan said that he had personally written to these states on March 16 regarding what actions they need to take up to bring the case under control.

The variants currently circulating in India are sub-variants of Omicron.

Read Also
Kerala govt alerts all districts amid rise in Covid-19 cases
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: NIA detains Gwalior man in connection with Gazwa-e-Hind case, releases him hours later

MP: NIA detains Gwalior man in connection with Gazwa-e-Hind case, releases him hours later

Sanjay Raut removed as Shiv Sena's parliamentary leader after Shinde appoints Gajanan Kirtikar

Sanjay Raut removed as Shiv Sena's parliamentary leader after Shinde appoints Gajanan Kirtikar

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting...

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting...

'Sorry, can't wait for you...': Jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer, pens...

'Sorry, can't wait for you...': Jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer, pens...

Uttarakhand: Upcoming 'Chardham Yatra' preparations in full-swing for devotees

Uttarakhand: Upcoming 'Chardham Yatra' preparations in full-swing for devotees