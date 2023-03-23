Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefs on Covid situation in India, says 8 states reporting max cases | ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that around 1% of the global cases were being reported in India as of now. Active cases stand at 7,600 right now whereas 966 cases are being reported on a daily basis, on average. In the 2nd week of February, 108 daily cases were being reported on average, it has now increased to 966.

The states where maximum number of cases are being reported are - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Bhushan said that he had personally written to these states on March 16 regarding what actions they need to take up to bring the case under control.

The variants currently circulating in India are sub-variants of Omicron.

