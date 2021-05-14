Union Health Ministry shares tips to control high blood pressure: Here's the full list

Meanwhile, India has added 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4000 fresh fatalities on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday morning showed.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,00,79,599, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

(With PTI inputs)