Union Health Minister Urges West Bengal to Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Healthcare Benefits

Kolkata: During his visit to West Bengal to assess the state's healthcare services, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that the West Bengal government should implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme on the ground to benefit the state's residents.

"We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of West Bengal. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicated to ensuring quality healthcare services for all in the state. The state government should execute Ayushman Bharat at the grassroots level to benefit the people of West Bengal. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the highest quality of healthcare services in the state," Mandaviya stated.

Assessments by Health minister

During his visit, Mandaviya also assessed Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres, the National TB Elimination Program, the status of funds allocated under the National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Telemedicine services, Medical Education, and the Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Programme.

"We are committed to offering quality medical education to the people of West Bengal. We are also taking all necessary steps to ensure the success of the Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Programme," Mandaviya added.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and the utilisation status of funds released under the National Health Mission.

"The Government of India is dedicated to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025 and emphasizes that we are taking all necessary actions to ensure effective utilization of funds released under the National Health Mission," the Union Health Minister further emphasised.

