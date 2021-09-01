Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights need for adequate steps to contain inter-state spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with health ministers of its neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Mansukh Mandaviya discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Mandaviya requested the health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the bordering districts to Kerala.

The Union health ministry sources today said that there is a need for "smart and strategic lockdown" as over 85% of Kerala's Covid-19 were isolated at home. Kerala has not been following the Centre's advice while reporting the highest daily cases in the country, officials insisted, adding that neighbouring states are feeling the impact.

According to a report, highlighting the importance of micro-containment zones, government sources said Kerala needs to follow curbs, not just at the district level, and penetrate deeper to focus on affected neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday witnessed surge in new Covid cases with 41,965 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, against Tuesday's 30,941 cases. At the same time the country created a record in vaccination with 1.33 crore people inoculated in a single day.

With this, the total tally rose to 3,28,10,845, according to Union Health Ministry's data released on Wednesday.

Out of total fresh Covid infections reported on Tuesday, 19,622 of them were from Kerala alone, the highest among the states.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:24 PM IST