Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs Covid-19 review meet with health ministers of 5 state and 2 UTs, advises to keep check on oxygen infrastructure

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday chaired a Covid-19 review meeting with the Health Ministers of 5 States and two Union Territories during which he advised the ministers to ensure that all types of oxygen infrastructure are checked in this manner and to ensure that the oxygen infrastructure be kept in a functional and operational state.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister had tweeted and said that he would organize a meeting at 3:30 pm with the Health Ministers and high officials of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Maharashtra.

"Let there be no lapses in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic. Holistic synergy between Centre and States is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management," the Health Minister said.

Earlier, on Sunday, Prime minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the public health implications of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths, 46,569 new recoveries, 1,33,008 rise in active cases in the last 24 hours.

India’s active caseload now stands at 7,23,619; data reveals that the active caseload now comprises 2.03 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate of India stands at 13.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 per cent.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:46 PM IST