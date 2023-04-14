Union govt denies sanction to prosecute 30 army personnel in 2021 Nagaland killings

14 youths were killed after a botched counter-insurgency op in Nagaland | Twitter

Guwahati: The Indian government has denied permission to prosecute 30 army personnel involved in a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland in December 2021, which resulted in the death of 14 young men, stated an NDTV report.

The Nagaland police had named the army personnel in a charge sheet filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated the incident.

The incident

On December 4, 2021, six local coal miners in the Tiru-Oting area of Mon district were killed by soldiers of the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army. The army claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

However, the firing had sparked tension and protests, leading to the death of seven villagers and one security personnel. Another Naga youth was killed in firing by security forces in Mon town the next day.

The Investigation

The SIT headed by the Nagaland police chief investigated the incident and submitted its report on March 24, 2022, seeking the Union Defence Ministry's sanction to prosecute the army men.

The SIT charged the 30 personnel with murder, attempt to murder, and destruction of evidence. It stated that the miners were "shot with a clear intention to kill."

The Defence Ministry’s denial of sanction

The Nagaland police have stated that the Centre has denied sanction to prosecute all 30 accused personnel. The Defence Ministry's legal sanction is necessary to initiate any action against security forces for their actions while discharging duties under various laws, including the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Army’s response

The Army set up an independent Court of Inquiry into the incident, assuring action against anyone found guilty. However, the army said it could not take any action as the case was before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s intervention

The Supreme Court intervened in the case after the wives of the accused security forces personnel requested it to cancel the Nagaland police FIR (First Information Report) and the report of the SIT. On July 19, the court paused any proceedings in the case.

