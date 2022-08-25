Union government executes 'One Nation One Fertiliser' plan under 'Bharat' brand | Representative Photo

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has decided to brand all fertilizers as "One nation, one fertilizer" under the name Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Januvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP).

The government said a logo using PMBJP fertilizer scheme will be placed on the side of the fertilizer packs.

The Ministry in their press announcement said that the single brand name for UREA, DAP, MOP and NPKs etc. will be BHARAT UREA, BHARAT DAP, BHARAT MOP and BHARAT NPK etc. respectively for all Fertilizer Companies, State Trading Entities (STES) and Fertilizer Marketing Entities (FMEs).

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers brand every fertiliser under Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Januvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP) | Twitter/Milan Sharma

"A logo indicating Fertilizer subsidy scheme namely Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna will be used on said fertilizer bags. The print will be done on one side of Fertilizer's bag. Two-third of the Fertilizer's bag will be used for new brand name and logo with Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna and one-third will be used for using Fertilizer companies' name, logo and other information as required in different Rules & Regulations etc. The designs of new bags and logo are placed at Annexure-I, II, III, IV and V respectively for ready reference," the government said.