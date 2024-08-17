 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate New ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre In Chennai On August 18
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate New ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre In Chennai On August 18

This landmark occasion highlights a major advancement in maritime safety and regional coordination, marking a significant step towards enhancing maritime security and emergency response along the Indian coastline.

Saturday, August 17, 2024
Union Minister Rajnath Singh | IANS

Chennai: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) building in Chennai on Sunday. He will also inaugurate two additional key facilities: the regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry.

The inauguration event will be attended by dignitaries from the Union and State organizations. This landmark occasion highlights a major advancement in maritime safety and regional coordination, marking a significant step towards enhancing maritime security and emergency response along the Indian coastline.

About The New Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre

The new MRCC at Chennai is set to become an iconic structure, significantly enhancing the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners and fishermen in distress at sea. This state-of-the-art facility underscores the ICG's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and ensuring swift response in critical situations.

The ICG Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC), located at the Chennai Port premises, represents a pioneering step in marine pollution management. As the first of its kind in the region, the RMPRC will play a crucial role in coordinating responses to marine pollution incidents, particularly oil and chemical spills, in the waters adjoining coastal states.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave at Puducherry marks a significant milestone for the (ICG) and will be instrumental in bolstering maritime security along the Puducherry and South Tamil Nadu coast. The Air Enclave will be equipped with Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Squadrons, enhancing aerial surveillance and response capabilities.

The new facilities are poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring robust maritime security and providing efficient responses to emergencies, reinforcing India's commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.

Indian Coast Guard is responsible for executing /Coordinating Search and Rescue (SAR) missions in the Indian Maritime Search and Rescue Region (ISRR). Under the National Maritime SAR Coordinating Authority (NMSARCA) the ISRR of India is divided into three areas with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) located at Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair.

There are 36 Maritime Rescue Sub Centres (MRSCs) operating under these MRCCs. The multi-mission Indian Coast Guard Stations located along the coast deploy state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to provide SAR coverage in ISRR.

