Union Cabinet renames MHRD as Ministry of Education

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday morning, has approved a new education policy, details of which will be announced later today.

Among the major Cabinet decisions include the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education.

The announcement regarding the same is likely to be made later today.

The decision is according as per the recommendations of the draft New Education Policy, which suggested it to bring the focus back on education and learning.

A briefing of the decisions of the Cabinet is scheduled to be given later today by Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The New Education Policy would allow global universities to set up their campus in the country. The new policy would also see an overhaul of the system in place in higher education.