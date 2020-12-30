Union Cabinet approves export of Akash missile system, 9 countries interested in acquisition

The Central government on Wednesday approved the export of indigenously-developed surface-to-air Akash missile system and set up a panel to ensure faster approvals for acquisition proposals by various countries.

The Akash missile systems have over 96 per cent indigenous components and the weapon can hit targets at a range of 25 km.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the export version of Akash missiles would be different from the system currently deployed with Indian armed forces.

The decision to export the missile systems was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing a wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles. The Cabinet chaired by PM @narendramodi ji today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster approvals has been created," Singh tweeted.