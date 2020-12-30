Union Cabinet approves export of Akash missile system, 9 countries interested in acquisition

The Central government on Wednesday approved the export of indigenously-developed surface-to-air Akash missile system and set up a panel to ensure faster approvals for acquisition proposals by various countries.
The Akash missile systems have over 96 per cent indigenous components and the weapon can hit targets at a range of 25 km.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the export version of Akash missiles would be different from the system currently deployed with Indian armed forces.
The decision to export the missile systems was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing a wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles. The Cabinet chaired by PM @narendramodi ji today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster approvals has been created," Singh tweeted.
He said Indian defence exports so far included parts and components.
"The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country improve its defence products and make them globally competitive," the defence minister said.
Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that nine friendly foreign countries from Southeast Asia and Africa have shown interest in the acquisition of the DRDO-developed Akash air defence missile system.
After a clearance by the Union Cabinet today, a public sector unit under Defence Ministry will explore the opportunities of exporting the weapon system to these countries, they added.
