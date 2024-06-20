 Union Cabinet Approves Development Of ₹76,200 Crore All-Weather Greenfield Port At Vadhavan In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Cabinet Approves Development Of ₹76,200 Crore All-Weather Greenfield Port At Vadhavan In Maharashtra

Union Cabinet Approves Development Of ₹76,200 Crore All-Weather Greenfield Port At Vadhavan In Maharashtra

The port will be developed by an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the Maharashtra Maritime Board, with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, according to an official statement.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo credit: VPT twitter account

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of a Rs 76,200-crore all-weather greenfield port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra.

About The All-Weather Greenfield Port

The port will be developed by an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the Maharashtra Maritime Board, with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, according to an official statement.

It will be one of the top 10 ports in the world and create employment opportunities for 12 lakh people, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Read Also
Gujarat: Locopilot's Quick Action Saves Pride of Lions On Railway Tracks Near Pipavav Port
article-image

“The total project cost, including the land acquisition component, is Rs76,220 crore” and will include the development of core infrastructure, terminals, and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnerships mode, according to the statement.

Cabinet Approves Road Connectivity Between The Port & National Highways

The Cabinet also approved road connectivity between the port and national highways and linkage to the existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor.

The port will comprise nine container terminals, each 1,000 metres long, four multipurpose berths, including the coastal berth, four liquid cargo berths, a Ro-Ro berth, and a Coast Guard berth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uber Green Arrives In Kolkata: Commuters Can Now book Eco-Friendly Rides With Just A Few Clicks On...

Uber Green Arrives In Kolkata: Commuters Can Now book Eco-Friendly Rides With Just A Few Clicks On...

Union Cabinet Raises Minimum Support Prices Of 14 Crops Ahead Of Kharif Sowing Season

Union Cabinet Raises Minimum Support Prices Of 14 Crops Ahead Of Kharif Sowing Season

Vat Purnima: Muhurat, Cultural Significance And All You Need To Know

Vat Purnima: Muhurat, Cultural Significance And All You Need To Know

VIDEO: Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire...

VIDEO: Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire...

Ayodhya: CRPF Jawan Shatrughan Vishwakarma Dies Of Bullet Injury Under Mysterious Circumstances 150...

Ayodhya: CRPF Jawan Shatrughan Vishwakarma Dies Of Bullet Injury Under Mysterious Circumstances 150...