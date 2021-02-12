Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 12, 2021



Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise :



The civil aviation ministry has relaxed the upper and lower cap on the fares by up to 30%. It will allow the airlines to charge more from passengers.



For flights with a duration between 90 to 120 minutes, the lower fare cap has been increased to Rs 3,900 from Rs 3,500. And the cap on maximum chargeable fare has been increased to Rs 13,000 from Rs 10,000.



At the same time, capacity restrictions will continue. The airlines are currently allowed to operate only at 80% of their carrying capacity.



At first glance, the relaxation in fare cap is beneficial to the airlines. Usually, January-March is a lean period for them after the festival season. Airlines see a sharp drop in the number of fliers during these months. Given that they are operating only at 80% capacity, the relaxation will benefit airlines in terms of managing free cash flow.



However, aviation Turbine Fuel prices have been on a steady rise and a larger part of this price hike is likely to be used to compensate for that. Hence, a relaxed price cap is unlikely to make any material impact on the aviation industry.