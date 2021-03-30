COVID-19 impact on retailers, FTSE on Indian bonds, what next on Tata vs Mistry: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 30, 2021

Plight of retailers:

Just when the sentiments were normalizing, a surge in covid wave has put the entire recovery process in jeopardy.

Among the worst hits are the Indian retailers. The sales of retail stores have once again started to falter with the return of night curfews.

During the months of lockdown, online channels managed to outperform offline stores. And, if the second covid wave continues to pick up, a similar trend is likely to repeat this time around too.