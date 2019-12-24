UnifiedRailways: Cabinet green flag's reorganisation of railway board

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the organisational restructuring of the railways through the unification of the existing eight Group A services into one central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

According to the government, the unification of services will end 'departmentalism', promote smooth working of railways, expedite decision making and create a coherent vision for the organisation.

"This historic reform will go a long way in achieving the government's vision of making Indian Railways the growth engine of India's vikas yatra," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

The Railway Board will be reorganised on the functional lines and be headed by a Chairman, and comprise four members and some independent members, who will be highly distinguished professionals with deep knowledge and 30 years of experience including at the top levels in industry, finance, economics and management fields.