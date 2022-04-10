'Unheard of in Andhra Pradesh history': YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy after CM Jagan Mohan gives representation to minorities, SC, ST in new cabinet

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Govt Advisor Public Affairs S Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for goving representation to SC, ST, minorities and Backward classes saying it is is unheard of in Andhra Pradesh history and same continues in this cabinet as well.

He further said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow, April 11.

The new cabinet shall have a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan today accepted the resignations of 24 cabinet ministers, a day before the new cabinet members will be sworn in.

In an official press communique from the Governor's office, it read, "On the advice of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by 24 cabinet ministers with immediate effect."

The new Andhra Pradesh cabinet will be sworn in on Monday, a few days after all 24 ministers submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ministers resigned on Thursday ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had "happily" welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the YSRCP chief, he claimed that as part of the preparation for upcoming state elections in 2024, it is a welcome move. The new AP Council of Ministers will be reconstituted on April 11 with new faces. The ministers will take the oath at 11.31 am, sources told ANI.

This cabinet reshuffle holds importance ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

