'Unfounded and mischievous': EU envoys skip J&K visit to assess situation in Kashmir

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster and envoys from 15 other countries arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first visit by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

The Delhi-based envoys, who came here on a special chartered flight, landed at Srinagar's technical airport and were taken directly to the army cantonment for a briefing.

However, envoys from the European Union (EU) countries are understood to have conveyed that they will visit the union territory on a different date and are also believed to have stressed on meeting the three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- who are under detention.

European diplomats wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir as a group, which was not possible to accommodate due to "restrictions in numbers and to keep the group broad-based", sources told ANI.

The sources deemed the reports of European Union diplomats not being part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in the program, as "unfounded" and "mischievous".

"Reports that the European Union (EU) Ambassadors aren't part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions in prog are unfounded and mischievous. We wanted to take a global group of envoys to Jammu and Kashmir with only some EU Ambassadors, and not all EU envoys were asked to join," the sources stated.

"European Union (EU) envoys wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir as a group, which wasn't possible to accommodate due to restrictions in numbers and to keep the group broad-based. Some EU Ambassadors conveyed that the visit was taking place at short notice to seek instructions from Head Quarters," it added.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Top officials from the newly carved out union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received the delegation, which will be going to Jammu later in the day and stay the night there.

The envoys, who are here as part of the government's diplomatic outreach to rebut Pakistan's propaganda on the Kashmir issue, will meet Lt Governor G C Murmu as well as civil society members and receive briefings on the security situation from various agencies, officials said.

Besides the US, the delegation includes diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria. They return to Delhi on Friday.