Unemployment rate in country dipped by 1.2% from 2017 to 2020: Labour minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union minister of labour and employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday informed the Parliament that the unemployment rate in the country declined by 1.2% from 2017-18 to 2019-20.



The minister told Lok Sabha that there has been an increase in the rate of employment as the government has taken 'satisfactory and proper' steps for it.

An increase in the employment rate as well as employment opportunities, if the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) and another survey conducted by the Labour Bureau is matched with the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) pay roll data, the minister said while replying to a question in the House.

"Various schemes and programmes are being run by the government under different ministries," the minister said during Question Hour.

The Labour and Employment minister attributed the "increase" in the employment rate and opportunities to a number schemes and other programmes launched by the Union government under various ministries and departments.

The minister said PLFS surveys indicate that the unemployment rate is declining in the country and people are getting jobs.

The labour ministry has also started carrying out survey in nine main sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, education and hospitality, and the survey outcomes show "much increase" in the rate of employment, he said.



With inputs from PTI

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:27 AM IST