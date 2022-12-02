Under ODOP project, UP districts gear up to develop, promote respective sport

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to develop specific games in every district under the One District One Product (ODOP) project. The project aims to promote one particular game in every district where sportspersons will be trained and provided related facilities.

The UP Government has already started selecting separate games for each district where infrastructure development has begun. Under the ODOS project, wrestling has been chosen for Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency; Gorakhpur, Yogi’s home district and Bhagpat, which has given illustrious national level wrestlers to the nation.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary Sports, Navneet Sehgal there is a rich history of wrestling in districts of eastern UP including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Mahrajganj and Azamgarh.

Athletics has been chosen as ODOS for Mainpuri, Ferozabad, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Sambhal, Sitapur, Kaasganj, Unnao, Ayodhya, Hapur, Meeurt, Gazipur, Balia, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kaushambi, Etah, Amethi, Rampur, Siddharthnagara, Santkabeer Nagar, Chitrakoot, Basti anmd Hamirpur districts, according to the ACS, Sports.

Hockey would be developed under ODOS in Pratapgarh, Mau, Bareilly, Lucknow, Raibareli, Harodi, Farrukhabad, and Moradabad, Balrampur, Etawah and Ghaziabad districts, while Table Tennis has been selected for Agra and Kanpur.

For Badminton Aligarh and Noida have been chosen while Weightlifting went to Mirzapur and Bijnore.

For Bulandshaher and Kushinagar districts Boxing has been chosen, while Archery will be developed in Sonbhadra and Lalitpur districts.

Among other districts, Hathras for Football, Pilibhit for Swimming, Banda for Shooting and Kannauj has been chosen for Kabaddi.

The Yogi Government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 on the occasion of the foundation day of UP. Under the ODOP scheme, the specific products from various UP districts have been developed and exported in the country as well as overseas in the last three years.

Riding on the success of this scheme, the UP Government has decided to launch a similar project for games with the name of ODOS. Sports Department officials said that ODOS would help in systematic promotion and development of games in the state.

Read Also Mumbai: 2 youths sent to police custody for harassing South Korean YouTuber