Under CM Amarinder Singh's leadership, party will unitedly welcome new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow: Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the party will unitedly welcome the new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow. He was speaking ahead of the event where Sidhu will formally assume charge as president of the Punjab Congress.
This comes after Sidhu reportedly wrote another letter to the Chief Minister requesting him 'to come and bless the new team of PCC on the occasion of our taking charge" in Chandigarh tomorrow. The letter has been signed by 56 Congress MLAs, reported news agency ANI.
Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, has accepted Sidhu's invitation and is likely to be present when the newly-appointed state Congress chief assumes office tomorrow, reported ANI.
Before going to the event, the Chief Minister has invited all Congress MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries from the state for tea at 10 am tomorrow, said the CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral.
"Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team," he tweeted.
This comes amid the ongoing infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress party. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.
On Tuesday evening, the CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral had said Singh will not meet Sidhu until he "publicly apologises" for his social media attacks.
Meanwhile, MLAs supporting Sidhu on Wednesday said the newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief won't apologise.
