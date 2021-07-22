Under CM Amarinder Singh's leadership, party will unitedly welcome new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow: Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the party will unitedly welcome the new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow. He was speaking ahead of the event where Sidhu will formally assume charge as president of the Punjab Congress.

This comes after Sidhu reportedly wrote another letter to the Chief Minister requesting him 'to come and bless the new team of PCC on the occasion of our taking charge" in Chandigarh tomorrow. The letter has been signed by 56 Congress MLAs, reported news agency ANI.

Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, has accepted Sidhu's invitation and is likely to be present when the newly-appointed state Congress chief assumes office tomorrow, reported ANI.