'Uncorroborated theories': Amid furore over Pegasus 'phone hacking', here's what Israel's NSO Group has to say

A series of media reports on Sunday indicated that military-grade malware from an Israel-based NSO Group had reportedly been used to journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents from across the globe. The list reportedly includes at least 300 verified mobile phone numbers from India, including those belonging to two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge.

The Indian government, however, has dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever". And NSO Group - a private Israeli Cyber security firm linked to the allegations - appears to be in agreement.

"After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information which has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit," the company wrote in a statement made available on its website.