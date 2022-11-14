Uncle Shivpal Yadav skips bahu Dimple’s nomination filing from Mainpuri

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Contrary to the claims that all is well in the family, the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, was not present when Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, wife of former CM Akhilesh and daughter-in-law of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, filed her nomination papers for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat by election on Monday.

Dimple filed her nomination in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle, and SP Secretary General Ram Gopal Yadav.

When asked about the absence of Shivpal, SP Secretary General Ram Gopal said that his consent was for the candidacy of Dimple Yadav. "It hardly matters whether Shivpal attended the nomination process or not," he said, "but the entire family is united."

Shivpal Yadav came to know about it through the media

However, Shivpal Yadav, who was in Unnao district on Monday, said that he only came to know through the media about the announcement of the name of Dimple as an SP candidate.

After the nomination, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that a historic win for Dimple would be a tribute to Mulayam Singh, who represented Mainpuri many times. He too said that everyone in the family would campaign for SP nominee Dimple Yadav.

Shivpal decided to break the alliance after the elections

It may be mentioned that Shivpal Yadav, who floated his own party in the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) a few years back, forged an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP just before the 2022 assembly polls. However, soon after the polls, he decided to break the alliance, and ever since then, both have been at loggerheads.

After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav in September this year, both Akhilesh and Shivpal were seen together in family gatherings, and it was said that the two poles in the family might join hands again. Shivpal has grown closer to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since reconciling with the SP.