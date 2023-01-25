Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release from jail, but hoardings welcome him

Chandigarh: Though the premature release of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently undergoing one-year jail in Patiala jail in a road rage case, this R-Day is still uncertain, the hoardings welcoming him have already begun to mushroom in different cities of the state.

Several such hoardings in Ludhiana welcoming him read: Punjab, Punjabi ate Punjabiyat da raakha (meaning the saviour of the state, its people and its culture). Sidhu’s media advisor Surinder Dalla said since Sidhu was about to be released soon, his supporters had planned to put hoardings. He said since Sidhu had already completed eight months and five days of his jail term, he would soon be back on the political scene. There would be more than 100 welcome gates on that day – from Patiala jail to Amritsar via Patiala, he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu, serving one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was jailed on May 20, 2022, after he surrendered before a local court following Supreme Court order.

Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Sidhu had also had talks with Rahul Gandhi while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the latter.

Meanwhile, according to information, the file sent by Punjab jail department recommending Sidhu’s premature release to the state government on the basis of positive feedback on his behaviour, was yet to be cleared by Chief MBhagwant Mann. Since it had yet not been cleared by Mann, the file had yet not been put up before the Cabinet, a nod of which is required for the proposal of special remission for good conduct for any convict. Subsequent to the Cabinet’s clearance, the file is required to be sent to the Governor.

The next Cabinet meeting is scheduled in the first week of February, it was unlikely that Sidhu’s file was cleared before that. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership had sent an invitation to Sidhu for Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra conclusion function on January 30 in Jammu and Kashmir anticipating his premature release.

Read Also Rotary-BPCL Free Medical Camps In Mumbai And Across India

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)