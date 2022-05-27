'Unacceptable': India responds after OIC expresses 'deep concern' over life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the comments made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) criticising India for the judgement in the case of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik were "unacceptable".

"India finds unacceptable the comments by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Earlier in the day, the OIC expressed "deep concern" after Malik was on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

"Reiterating its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for their rights including their right for self-determination, the General Secretariat urges the international community to ensure that the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the realization of their rights must not be equated with terrorism," the OIC said in a statement.

"The General Secretariat calls on the Government of India to release all Kashmiri leaders unfairly incarcerated, halt forthwith the gross and systematic persecution of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); and respect the right of the people of IIOJK to determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," it added.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik for offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the NIA's plea for capital punishment.

He said the crimes for which Malik was convicted were of very serious nature.

"These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement," the judge said.